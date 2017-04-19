Kayak operator charged with sexual offense against minor gets bail

200,000 dollars bail for a 21-year-old Kayak Operator charged with a sexual offence against a minor.

Sherlon Pierre was charged for the incident, which occurred at the Sylibia Beach over the Easter weekend.

He appeared before the Sangre Grande First Court yesterday charged with 1 count of sexual penetration under Section 18 of the Children’s Act.

He was not called upon to plead as the charge was laid indictably.

the Police Prosecutor objected to bail.

However he was granted bail to be approved by a Clerk of Peace.

The matter is adjourned to May 11th.