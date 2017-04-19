I955 FM


California gunman kills three ‘in race attack’ in Fresno

April 19, 2017

Unknown-363 white men were killed and another wounded when a black gunman opened fire in Fresno, California, in a suspected race attack.

 

Kori Ali Muhammad shot 16 rounds in 90 seconds in the shooting spree on Tuesday.

 

He shouted “God is Greatest” in Arabic when he was arrested.

39-year-old Mr. Muhammad was also wanted for the murder of a security guard outside a motel in the city last week.

 

He now faces 4 counts of murder and 2 counts of attempted murder.

 

A Muslim Leader in the city said Mr. Muhammad did not represent Islam.

