California gunman kills three ‘in race attack’ in Fresno

3 white men were killed and another wounded when a black gunman opened fire in Fresno, California, in a suspected race attack.
Kori Ali Muhammad shot 16 rounds in 90 seconds in the shooting spree on Tuesday.
He shouted “God is Greatest” in Arabic when he was arrested.
39-year-old Mr. Muhammad was also wanted for the murder of a security guard outside a motel in the city last week.
He now faces 4 counts of murder and 2 counts of attempted murder.
A Muslim Leader in the city said Mr. Muhammad did not represent Islam.
