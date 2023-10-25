T&T SHOULD SUPPORT GUYANA…

The Member of Parliament for Naparima says, government must unequivocally support Guyana in its border dispute with Venezuela.

Mr. Rodney Charles says, alternatively, the Dr. Keith Rowley led administration, must work vigorously towards a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

The UNC MP’s call follows a plea by Guyana to the international community for help given Venezuela’s call in an upcoming December 2023 referendum for “a new Venezuelan state consisting of Guyana’s Essequibo region.

Caricom has issued a strong statement in support of Guyana, requesting Venezuela to abide by international law.

However, MP Charles wants government to break its silence on the issue.

He asserts that Trinidad and Tobago cannot sit idly by, do nothing and hope for the best.

Mr. Charles says that will not be in this country’s long-term interest.

The opposition MP insists, Trinidad and Tobago must lift its diplomatic profile, and positively assist in resolving the Venezuela/ Guyana conflict.

