SANATAN DHARMA MAHA SABHA STANDS ALONE ON CLAIMS OF RACIAL INTOLERANCE….

A difference of opinion between the opposition leader and the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha

Kamla Persad Bissessar is telling the Hindu based umbrella organization, to bring evidence of religious hatred in Trinidad and Tobago

She says, the country has elected two Hindu prime ministers so claims of religious intolerance are just rubbish.

The SDMS has been critical of Mrs. Persad Bissessar’s media release which called on people to reject wicked, and provocative suggestions that attacks on places of worship are hate crimes.

The head of the Maha Sabha Vijay Maharaj responded calling her, statements as bizarre and insulting.

He says the opposition leader’s position downplays the seriousness of recent attacks, on Hindu temples.

In her release Mrs. Persad Bissessar says, there have been attacks on churches, mosques and temples.

But she believes it is dangerous to suggest that the recent attacks on Hindu places of worship, is an indication of intolerance

mrs. Persad Bissessar says there must be evidence of this before such allegations are made.

She says, this is a country where there is religious harmony, and different religious houses of worship sit next to each other peacefulness.