DON’T SPEAK ON POLICE ACTION… SAYS FORMER POLICE COMMISSIONER, MR. GRIFFITH.

Former Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith tells Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahyee, do not speak on police actions as she is ignorant of standard protocols.

Mr. Griffith’s advice follows comments senator Thompson-Ahyee made while debating the budget in the upper house on Tuesday.

Senator Thompson-Ahyee told the house, the poor treatment of a group of men from Sealots by police was as a result of their race and class.

The incident is reported to have occurred back in 2021 when Mr. Griffith was commissioner of police.

Yesterday, the national transformation alliance leader described the senator’s words as false and misleading.

Mr. Griffith also said the senator’s concern about white-collar crime is one for the government of the day.

Mr. Griffith is insisting that the senator’s comments were unfortunate.