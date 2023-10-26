COP ASSURES PUBLIC OF GETTING RID OF UNFIT POLICE OFFICERS…

Acting Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher is assuring the nation, that under her leadership the TTPS will continue its work of ridding the service of officers, that prove themselves unfit to be police officers.

Commissioner Christopher’s undertaking comes a day after Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal labeled the TTPS, a corrupt organization.

In a statement, mrs harewood-christopher admits there are corrupt officers within the service but says they are in the minority.

The commissioner also assures that steps are being taken to rid the service of them.

In giving statistics to support her statements, Mrs. Harewoord Christopher says, in 2022, 36 officers were charged stemming from 79 offences, and for 2023 to date, 19 officers have been charged stemming from 51 offences.

Further, the commissioner says, the Professional Standards Bureau is currently also investigating 109 reports.

The commissioner is also encouraging persons knowing of police corruption, or having evidence of such, to make a report to the professional standards bureau or call 555 or 800-tips which will protect the anonymity of the caller.

While Mrs. Harewood Christopher is encouraging persons to report corrupt officers, she is also appealing to persons to resist the temptation of making unsubstantiated statements about perceived police corruption.

She says, this only serves to discredit the police and embolden the criminal element. Thereby, making it so much more difficult for the police to get the public’s cooperation in the fight against crime.

