T&T Food Import Bill reduced by TT$1 billion in last 18 months

Trinidad and Tobago’s Food Import Bill has been reduced by TT$1 billion in the last 18 months.

On Monday Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat told the senate the challenges in accessing foreign exchange was one of the possible reasons for this reduction.

Mr. Rambharat said the average monthly Food Import Bill in the 18 months before October 2015, was $570.1 million.

Mr. Rambharat said there were 5 possible reasons for the reduction.

They were the increased availability, particularly at farmers markets, the challenges in accessing foreign exchange, lower pricing of wheat which is a major import; closer attention to food safety especially imported meat and the strategic work of the food import committee.