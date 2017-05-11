T&T Food Import Bill reduced by TT$1 billion in last 18 months

Trinidad and Tobago’s Food Import Bill has been reduced by TT$1 billion in the last 18 months.
On Monday Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat told the senate the challenges in accessing foreign exchange was one of the possible reasons for this reduction.
Mr. Rambharat said the average monthly Food Import Bill in the 18 months before October 2015, was $570.1 million.
Mr. Rambharat said there were 5 possible reasons for the reduction.
They were the increased availability, particularly at farmers markets, the challenges in accessing foreign exchange, lower pricing of wheat which is a major import; closer attention to food safety especially imported meat and the strategic work of the food import committee.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.