Arouca residents mourns shooting death of local businessman

Posted on May 11, 2017 by newscenter5

murderThe Arouca community today mourns the shooting death of local businessman Lleron Alexander.

 

Police say the shopkeeper, was fatally shot while conducting sales at his mini mart in Arouca on Tuesday night.

 

Reports say Mr. Alexander was at L.A. Mini Mart on Lopinot Junction, at around 11.50 pm Tuesday, when a man approached him.

 

Reports say a struggle ensued and 26-year-old Mr. Alexander was shot in the face.

 

Residents told police they heard two explosions and found Mr. Alexander on the ground bleeding.

 

The suspect was detained by some residents and allegedly beaten before being handed over to the police.

 

Investigations are continuing.

