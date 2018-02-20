T&T Express back on sea bridge today says PATT

The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago says the T&T Express will be back on the sea bridge today.
In a release, PATT says the sailing of the vessel will take place as the expected wave height is within the acceptable limit.
The PATT notes that at this time of the year the sea conditions can impact on the sailing schedule as, from time to time, the wave heights are predicted to be in excess of the acceptable three metres for the passenger vessels.
However, the authority says it will be monitoring the situation daily and the public will be advised accordingly.
Sailings scheduled for today are as follows:
From Port of Spain, the vessel leaves at 2 p.m. and it will depart Tobago at 6:30 a.m.
On Wednesday the T&T Express is scheduled to depart Scarborough at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to leave Trinidad at 12 noon.
