A call for the credit union sector to provide people with whatever services required

There is a call for the credit union sector to be allowed to provide ordinary people with whatever services they want.

Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Credit Union Conrad Enill says credit unions should be given an equal opportunity to do this.

At the Re-Dedication of its administrative floor over the weekend, Mr. Enill said, there are attempts to limit the progress of credit unions.

Mr. Enill said credit unions should be given room to grow while regulating bodies should stick to setting policy.

Mr. Enill also spoke to a new loan delinquency measure which came into effect on January 2018.

Quoting from a budget speech of 1970, Mr. Enill said credit unions have been recognised as a main contrbutor to the national economy and since then, almost half of the country’s population is now members of credit unions.