A call for the credit union sector to provide people with whatever services required

There is a call for the credit union sector to be allowed to provide ordinary people with whatever services they want.
Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Credit Union Conrad Enill says credit unions should be given an equal opportunity to do this.
At the Re-Dedication of its administrative floor over the weekend, Mr. Enill said, there are attempts to limit the progress of credit unions.
Mr. Enill said credit unions should be given room to grow while regulating bodies should stick to setting policy.
Mr. Enill also spoke to a new loan delinquency measure which came into effect on January 2018.
Quoting from a budget speech of 1970, Mr. Enill said credit unions have been recognised as a main contrbutor to the national economy and since then, almost half of the country’s population is now members of credit unions.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.