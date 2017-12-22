T&T, Dominican Republic & Haiti abstain from UN resolution vote

Trinidad and Tobago is among 35 countries which chose to abstain from voting on the United Nations resolution to condemn the United States decision to make Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

Other countries that chose to abstain include the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Canada and Mexico.

However Grenada, Guyana, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, all voted in favour of the resolution.

St. Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis were among 21 nations absent for the vote.

Earlier this week US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favor of the UN resolution.

Following the vote U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the assembly the developments would not be forgotten.

Ms. Haley said as the largest contributor to the UN her country expects cooperation.