$75,000 bail for soldier Kerros Martin charged with wounding with intent.

The 29-year-old attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force was granted bail yesterday after appearing before a Sangre Grande Magistrate on charges of wounding with intent against 63-year-old Gregory Harracksingh.

Cpl. Martin stood in silence when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne in the first court.

The bail was granted on the condition that he has no form of communication with the victim, whether direct or indirect.

It is said Mr. Harracksingh was at his Sangre Grande home on December 12th, when he got into an altercation with the accused.

Reports say during the argument, the accused pull out a gun and opened fire, hitting the elderly man in the elbow.

Mr. Martin’s 1-year-old daughter Soriah who was in the arms of the victim, was also hit and died at the scene.

Police say in relation to the death of the toddler, they are awaiting the outcome of ballistics testing on the weapon before determining if the suspect can be charged.

Mr. Martin is expected to re-appear in court on January 4th.