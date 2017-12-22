$75,000 bail for soldier Kerros Martin charged with wounding with intent.
The 29-year-old attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force was granted bail yesterday after appearing before a Sangre Grande Magistrate on charges of wounding with intent against 63-year-old Gregory Harracksingh.
Cpl. Martin stood in silence when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne in the first court.
The bail was granted on the condition that he has no form of communication with the victim, whether direct or indirect.
It is said Mr. Harracksingh was at his Sangre Grande home on December 12th, when he got into an altercation with the accused.
Reports say during the argument, the accused pull out a gun and opened fire, hitting the elderly man in the elbow.
Mr. Martin’s 1-year-old daughter Soriah who was in the arms of the victim, was also hit and died at the scene.
Police say in relation to the death of the toddler, they are awaiting the outcome of ballistics testing on the weapon before determining if the suspect can be charged.
Mr. Martin is expected to re-appear in court on January 4th.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.