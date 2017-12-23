A triple murder in Cunupia

Three people, 2 men and a woman are shot and killed in Cunupia. The have been Identified as Wellington Thomas, Tristan Guy and Vinta James.
The murders occurred shortly after 6 O’ clock this morning.
Reports say gunmen stormed the house at Jerningham Juction and opened fire on a man and woman while they slept. They were hit in the head and back.
It is said on hearing the gunshots, one of the victims attempted to escape but was shot in the head and left side of the body.
Two children, an 11 year old and a 1 year old were at the house at the time of the incident. They were spared by the killers.
Officers of the Cunupia CID are continuing investigations.
