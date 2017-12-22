Autopsy confirms escapee Unil Phillip drowned

A post-mortem confirms prison escapee Unil Phillip drowned.
47-year-old Mr. Phillip reportedly escaped from the Carrera Island prison last Wednesday by jumping into the ocean.
On Monday his body was found floating in the Gulf of Paria, in the vicinity of Trinmar’s North Field Platform 14.
The corpse was fished out of the water and brought ashore by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.
A release from the TTPS also says the autopsy reveals Mr. Phillip’s left arm was found to have been severed after death occurred.
In October 2017, Mr. Phillip pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a 16 gauge shotgun and six rounds of ammunition, which were allegedly found in his possession in July of 2015.
