Truck driver Nigel Rampersad crushed to death in Freeport

A tragic accident in Freeport claims the life of a truck driver.
The victim has been identified as Nigel Rampersad.
He was 43-years-old and a father of 4 children.
Reports say the incident took place on the compound of Sampson’s Transport Company Limited at Mission Road in Freeport shortly after 6pm last evening.
Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Rampersad was driving a truck registration TBX 2608 while towing a trailer registration TBL 5404 on the company’s compound.
It is said the truck reportedly jack-knifed causing the container to fall onto the right side of the truck’s cabin, crushing Mr. Rampersad to death.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error