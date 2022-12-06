I955 FM


Truck driver Nigel Rampersad crushed to death in Freeport

Posted on December 6, 2022 by admin

A tragic accident in Freeport claims the life of a truck driver.

The victim has been identified as Nigel Rampersad.

He was 43-years-old and a father of 4 children.

Reports say the incident took place on the compound of Sampson’s Transport Company Limited at Mission Road in Freeport shortly after 6pm last evening.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Rampersad was driving a truck registration TBX 2608 while towing a trailer registration TBL 5404 on the company’s compound.

It is said the truck reportedly jack-knifed causing the container to fall onto the right side of the truck’s cabin, crushing Mr. Rampersad to death.

