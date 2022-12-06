Tobago in limbo as major parties call for a return to the polls after mass resignations

Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke

The Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots wants the people of Tobago to return to the polls.

Watson Duke says this should happen no later than January 2023.

Mr. Duke’s call follows the mass resignations of the THA Executive from the PDP party.

It was under the banner of the PDP the executive was elected one year ago today.

With the mass resignations Mr. Duke says Tobagonians have been ambushed.

Mr. Duke accuses the Farley led THA of abandoning the PDP mandate of people before politics.

And the Political Leader of the Peoples National Movement Tobago Council, Ancil Dennis is making a similar call of the Chief Secretary and his team

Mr. Dennis said yesterday the current administration in Tobago is the worst ever.