Tillerson: US takes full responsibility for UK investigation leaks

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US government took full responsibility for intelligence leaks from the investigation into Monday’s deadly terror attack in Manchester.

This as he met with his UK counterpart Boris Johnsonon on Friday.

Tillerson’s first official visit to the U.K comes after senior government officials lambasted the U.S over the leaks and temporarily suspended intelligence sharing on the investigation.

But Tillerson, addressing reporters alongside Johnson after signing a book of condolence for victims of the Manchester attack, said the spat would not impact on the two countries’ longstanding friendship.

US President Donald Trump “has been very strong in his condemnation,” Tillerson said, and has called for the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for leaking the information.

“We take full responsibility for that and we obviously regret that that happened,” he said. “In terms of how to fix the relationship between the United States and Great Britain, the special relationship that exists between our two countries will certainly withstand this particular unfortunate event.”

