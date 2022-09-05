Thousands of children return to school today as the new term begins … TTUTA says teacher may not be in attendance

TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas

Teachers have been instructed by the representing Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association to boycott school today.

It is the union’s way of rejecting the chief personnel officer’s four percent wage increase offer.

The new school term begins today but teachers may not be in attendance.

Last week TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas said her members were told to stay away from classes today.

A release yesterday reiterated the union’s position.

TTUTA said it expects thousands of its members to heed the call and boycott the opening of the new term.

But in Tobago the Division of Education is telling parents and guardians to send their children to school today.

Assistant Secretary for Education and former TTUTA representative in Tobago, Orlando Kerr yesterday said today is a normal school day despite the planned boycott.

And the Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly issued a video message yesterday welcomed all stakeholders to the new school year.

She also told of her Ministry’s plans for the sector this year.

She is calling on parents to help the Ministry when it comes to disciplining their children.