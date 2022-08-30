I955 FM


2 more die as a result of COVID

August 30, 2022

Two more people have died as a result of the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of deaths to 4,134.

The deceased are one elderly male and one middle-aged male.

One person had multiple comorbidities and one had a known comorbidity.

In its latest update the Ministry of Health says there are 154 new infections, bringing the total active positive cases to 6,206.

It says 239 persons are at hospital in relation to COVID-19.

