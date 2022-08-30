I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Minister of Health hospitalized after getting flu like symptoms

Posted on August 30, 2022 by admin
Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh has been admitted to hospital.

A release from the Ministry of Health says Mr. Deyalsingh was admitted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex last night after experiencing flu like symptoms.

It says a diagnosis of COVID-19 has been ruled out.

The release further states that the Minister was then transferred to the Arima General Hospital for further management and observation.

He remains in a stable condition. 

Also, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is at home in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

At a media conference yesterday the Prime Minister apologised for her absence during talks with the visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In July, Dr. Rowley caught the virus for a second time, and on both occasions worked while in isolation.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *