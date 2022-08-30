Minister of Health hospitalized after getting flu like symptoms

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh has been admitted to hospital.

A release from the Ministry of Health says Mr. Deyalsingh was admitted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex last night after experiencing flu like symptoms.

It says a diagnosis of COVID-19 has been ruled out.

The release further states that the Minister was then transferred to the Arima General Hospital for further management and observation.

He remains in a stable condition.

Also, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is at home in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

At a media conference yesterday the Prime Minister apologised for her absence during talks with the visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In July, Dr. Rowley caught the virus for a second time, and on both occasions worked while in isolation.