President General of OWTU threatens to sue PM

President General of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Ancel Roget

President General of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Ancel Roget is threatening to sue Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

The threat comes after Dr. Rowley blamed Mr. Roget and the United National Congress for yesterday’s protest by the scrap ironworkers in Claxton Bay.

At a news conference yesterday Mr. Roget distanced himself from the action taken by the workers.

The government has implemented a 6-month ban on the export of all scrap iron, a decision the industry has rejected.

The police service says arrests are imminent following yesterday’s protest on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

From as early as 4am yesterday scrap ironworkers protested near the Claxton Bay Flyover resulting in gridlock traffic.