Amalgamated Workers Union says yes to CPO’s 4% percent wage increase

The Amalgamated Workers Union accepts the Chief Personnel Officer’s offer of a 4% wage increase.

Union President General Michael Prentice says while the amount is not what his members anticipated; it is better than the current salaries in the economic climate.

He says a decision had to be made in the best interest of those he represents.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday he said there was consultation with members.

He said his union has been saying for the last 5 years that the economy is bad and nothing has changed.

Mr. Prentice said the negotiating atmosphere has become toxic to the benefit of no one.

Mr. Prentice said time will prove him right or wrong.