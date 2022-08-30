Road in Castara, Tobago temporarily closed due to weeks of heavy rainfall

Northside Road, Castara, Tobago

Over in Tobago…parts of the North Side Road in Castara are temporarily closed.

A release from the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development says the roadway has been compromised by weeks of heavy rainfall, and must undergo emergency rehabilitation work.

According to the division there is a high risk associated with the failure of the roadway and it will be closed temporarily to all traffic from 6pm today.

The division explains that a rotational failure of the slope has occurred and the path is treacherous.

However it is hoped that basic functionality can be restored to this essential roadway in the shortest possible time.

The division says it expects to complete emergency repair works by Sunday, good weather permitting.

Residents of Castara and environs are advised that the North Side Road, between Castara Down River and the “Welcome to Castara” sign, is currently temporarily closed to all heavy traffic only.

Accordingly, all motorists attempting to access this area are asked to utilise alternative routes of the Belmont Road, unto the Windward Road, then unto the Roxborough to Bloody Bay Link Road.

And…drivers coming from the higher end of the North Side Road are asked to utilise the Bloody Bay to Roxborough Link Road, then unto the Windward Road.