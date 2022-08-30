Capital city and environs in clean up mode following heavy rains and flash flooding

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez says clean up operations have been ongoing in several parts following heavy rains and floods.

Yesterday afternoon saw landslides in some parts of the capital and in the west.

There was flooding along Mucurapo Road, Queens Park west and Queens Park south.

Tragarete Road and South Quay were under water as well.

Mayor Martinez says assessments will continue today.

Mayor Martinez also said flooding associated with the rainfall is not only limited to this country.

He was speaking with Newscenter 5 a short while ago.