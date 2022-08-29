Monkey Pox patient in Guyana stable but still hospitalised

The Monkey Pox patient in Guyana is said to be stable and still hospitalised.

Almost 2 weeks ago the first case of the virus was confirmed.

Contact tracing was conducted and all the samples tested came back negative.

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony says this means only one case of Monkey Pox is present in the country.

Dr. Anthony says with the first case confirmed the country has activated its response mechanism.

He says the Ministry is working with the Pan American Health Organisation to acquire test kits and doses of the vaccine from the lone manufacturer.