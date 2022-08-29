Gun crime in Arima claims the life of resident

Police are probing the killing of Devaughn Pamponette in Arima.

He was 36 years old.

Another man who was also shot remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Reports say that the incident occurred at a house at Bellamy Street around 9.45pm on Saturday night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Pamponette and the other man were sitting when gunshots were heard.

Residents took them to the Arima District Health Facility to seek medical attention.

However, Mr. Pamponette died while receiving treatment.

Crime scene investigators retrieved thirteen 9-MM shells from the crime scene.