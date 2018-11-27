I955 FM


Third person appears in court charged with CoP threat

Posted on November 27, 2018 by newscenter5

2642693A third person has appeared in court charged with threatening the life of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

 

33-year-old an El So­cor­ro, San Juan resident, Kenyon Lewis was yesterday sent to the St Ann’s Hos­pi­tal for a psy­chi­atric eval­u­a­tion.

 

Mr. Lewis went before be­fore Port-of-Spain Mag­is­trate Sa­nara Toon-Mc ­Quilkin charged with mis­use of a tele­phone.

 

Magistrate Toon-Mc Quilkin re­mand­ed Mr. Lewis into custody at the St. Ann’s Hospital.

 

It is reported that at around 3.30 am last Friday, an E999 op­er­a­tor at the Com­mand Cen­tre re­ceived a call from a man who threat­ened the com­mis­sion­er’s life.

 

Following an in­ves­ti­ga­tion Mr. Lewis was ar­rest­ed in a bar in El So­cor­ro lat­er in the day.

