Third person appears in court charged with CoP threat

A third person has appeared in court charged with threatening the life of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
33-year-old an El Socorro, San Juan resident, Kenyon Lewis was yesterday sent to the St Ann’s Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
Mr. Lewis went before before Port-of-Spain Magistrate Sanara Toon-Mc Quilkin charged with misuse of a telephone.
Magistrate Toon-Mc Quilkin remanded Mr. Lewis into custody at the St. Ann’s Hospital.
It is reported that at around 3.30 am last Friday, an E999 operator at the Command Centre received a call from a man who threatened the commissioner’s life.
Following an investigation Mr. Lewis was arrested in a bar in El Socorro later in the day.
