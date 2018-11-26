US Border Officers through tear gas at migrants when they attempted to storm US border

Mexico will deport up to 500 migrants who attempted to storm the US border.

According to its Interior Ministry, the group was rounded up after trying to violently and illegally cross the border yesterday.

Video footage shows dozens of people – including women and children – running towards the fence that separates the two countries near the city of Tijuana.

US Border Officers used tear gas to repel them.

Mexico’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that a group of nearly 500 migrants had tried to cross the border in a violent way.

It said, those identified as having taken part in these violent events would be deported immediately.

The Ministry added that, far from helping their objectives, the migrants actions had violated the legal migration framework and could have led to a serious incident.