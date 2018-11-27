Police officer robbed of $10,000, reports say he won it at a bar

A police officer has been robbed of ten thousand dollars after he was beaten while on his way home from a bar at Aranquez Road.

The senior police officer was also robbed of his personal firearm and ammunition.

The incident is reported to have occurred last Sunday at around 1:30am.

The officer was attacked by three men outside his King Street, Aranguez home.

It is believed the men followed him home.

Reports say the officer had won the ten thousand dollars at the bar.

Police say they are continuing investigations into the incident.