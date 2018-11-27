Former Minister of Finance says T&T cannot disregard “China factor”

A former Minister of Finance Wendell Mottley says Trinidad and Tobago cannot disregard the “China factor” but he warns that Chinese loans can become an albatross around the neck of this country’s government.
Mr. Mottley focused on growing Chinese investment in the region in his contribution to an AMCHAMTT seminar on growth and international partnerships.
Noting that China’s effort to gain influence in the region has caused the United States to respond accordingly, Mottley said T&T would have to be very sophisticated as it maneuvers partnerships with the two countries.
Mr. Mottley questioned whether as a country if governments are taking loans or welcoming investments?
Mr. Mottley explained that it would be better to obtain investments where the Chinese took some of the commercial risks.
