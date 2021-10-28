There is only 1 more ICU bed remaining in the Parallel Health Care System

The country is being told there is very little room for COVID-19 patients at the Intensive Care Units of the Parallel Health System.

Principal Medical Officer for Institutions Dr. Maryam Abdool Richards says 51 out of 52 beds at hospitals in Trinidad are filled.

She finds this reality to be troubling.

Dr. Abdool Richards also revealed yesterday that of the 51 positive patients at Intensive Care Units, 50 are not fully vaccinated.

She said in the Accident and Emergency Departments of the Traditional Health Care System, 24 patients are critical and are awaiting transfer to the parallel system.

Seven of them require ICU care.

She again urged the public to get immunized against the coronavirus.

She stressed that failure to do so could lead to fatal consequences.

Meanwhile Tobago’s death toll is now at 100.

A 46-year-old woman pushed the tally from 99 to 100 yesterday.

The Division of Health says the woman had comorbidities.

According the Division of Health there have been 5 more new cases recorded bringing the active caseload on the island to 298.

The division says there are 28 patients in State isolation and 268 in home self-isolation.

It says to date 20,424 persons have been fully vaccinated.

The Tobago fatality is 1 of 3 confirmed nationally yesterday.

The national total is 1,658.

The Ministry says the latest fatalities are 2 elderly men and 1 elderly woman.

The Ministry says they all had co-morbidities.

The Ministry also says it has recorded 147 new infections, taking the active caseload to 4,630.

The Ministry says there are 332 patients at hospital, while there are 4,116 persons in home self-isolation.

To date 592,384 persons are fully vaccinated.