Health Minister insists this country will be guided by the WHO on vaccine mixing

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh insists the World Health Organization will guide this country as it relates to vaccine mixing.

Minister Deyalsingh maintains Trinidad and Tobago cannot use statistics from other countries to determine how it operates in that context.

He says the WHO is the main agency the government follows and the procedure outlined by it will be observed.

The Minister also notes that the number of medical professionals to treat with COVID-19 is limited.

He says doctors are needed to treat with elective surgeries as well.

He says the public must do its part and get the jab to ensure doctors are not burning the candle on both ends.

Speaking at the COVID-19 update yesterday, the Minister said the only answer to the pandemic is the vaccine.