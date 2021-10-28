Murder toll now stands at 340

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob says the murder toll in the country stands at 340.

He says it is the same as it was this time last year.

DCP Jacob insists there is no connection between the number of murders and the absence of a Commissioner of Police.

The DCP also assured yesterday that recent dismissals in the service are not affecting operations.

He said he was not given a political directive to fire staff.

Some 19 contracted civilians were sent home earlier this week.

Yesterday, Mr. Jacob explained that an assessment was done and it was decided the expertise of the persons was no longer needed.

Former Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, hired them all.

He believes there was political interference in the decision to terminate the services.

DCP Jacob is dismissing this suggestion, adding that he was not instructed to take the decision.

The police service has explained that it is functioning optimally with available resources.