Cases of coronavirus rise at St. Lucia prison

Bordalais Correctional Facility, St. Lucia

Cases of the coronavirus are rising at the Bordalais Correctional Facility in St. Lucia.

The number of infected people in the country has been falling in recent weeks, but the outbreak at the prison is causing concerns.

The authorities are confirming there have been 27 recent infections at Bordalais.

The Director of Corrections Hillary Herman says 1 inmate had to be hospitalised but has returned to the prison.

He admits keeping infected inmates isolated is a major challenge.

Just about 19% of the 486 inmates are vaccinated.