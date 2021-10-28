I955 FM


China tightens COVID-19 restrictions to increase chances of quarantine-free travel

October 28, 2021

China will tighten COVID-19 restrictions to increase chances of quarantine-free travel.

It will step up contact tracing and tighten quarantine rules to exempt only emergency workers or those in essential industries such as logistics.

Currently, those exempt from quarantine include airline crew, banking and insurance executives, directors of public companies, as well as crewmembers on cargo and passenger ships, among others.

