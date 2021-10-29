10 more COVID related deaths

Ten COVID-19 patients have died.

Among the dead, 3 were carrying the Delta strain of the virus.

Of the 10 deaths 4 are elderly men, 4 are elderly women and 2 are middle-aged women.

Eight of them had multiple comorbidities.

Two of the patients had no underlying conditions.

The 10 deaths bring the tally to 1,668.

The number of deaths this month is at 186.

According to the Ministry with the additional 34 Delta variant infections, the total number infected is 136 patients.

Also, among the 34 new Delta cases are 3 pregnant women.

There are 18 men and 16 women.

The Ministry of Health says 30 of the 34 new Delta cases had no travel history.

Further, it says of the 34 cases, 14 are fully vaccinated, 1 partially vaccinated and 15 unvaccinated.

It adds, that 17 cases had prior contact with other positive cases, 1 case is deceased, and 4 cases are pending epidemiologic investigation.

The Health Ministry is also reporting 386 new positive cases.

It says there are 342 patients at hospital while there are 3,975 persons in home self-isolation.

To date 595,072 people are fully vaccinated in Trinidad and Tobago.