Police probe 3 murders including a security officer in Valencia

A deadly robbery in Valencia.

Security officer Kimraj Jagessar was accompanying a cigarette delivery van yesterday afternoon when he was shot dead.

Six bandits are said to have robbed the van near a mini mart on the corner of Valencia Old Road and San Pablo Trace.

Fifty-six-year-old Mr. Jagessar was said to be standing outside the mini mart when he was ambushed by the 6 men, who fired several shots at him.

He was hit in the head and parts of his body.

Mr. Jagessar died on the spot.

The driver of the delivery van, Mark Balfour, was also shot in one of his legs.

After shooting the 2 men the bandits stole the panel van and drove into a side street off Valencia Old Road.

Two of the men were held and up to last night were in police custody.

The delivery van was later recovered.

An extensive search was conducted and officers came under fire.

After the wounding the 2 suspects, police found most of the cigarettes and an undisclosed sum of cash.

And police are probing the circumstances surrounding the killing of Marvin Peruser in Santa Cruz.

Reports say at around 3:30 pm yesterday, Mr. Peruser was driving his vehicle along grand Curacaye Road when he was blocked by another vehicle.

It is said 2 men alighted and opened fire on his vehicle hitting him several times in the upper body before escaping.

The police were contacted.

Villagers who witnessed the incident rushed Mr. Peruser to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he died while undergoing emergency treatment.

He was 46-years-old.

And Mario Percival was shot and killed while he slept in Morvant.

Reports say the 34-year-old was at a friend’s house at Fatman Lane.

Reports say gunshots were heard at around 4am yesterday and a man was observed fleeing the scene.

Mr. Percival was later found with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died while undergoing emergency treatment.