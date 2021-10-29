I955 FM


DCP Jacob says there’s link between illegal quarrying and some of the recent murders

Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob says there is a link between illegal quarrying and some of the recent murders in the country.

DCP Jacob also said yesterday illegal quarrying is contributing to the degradation of the environment.

Speaking with reporters in Valencia yesterday Mr. Jacob said police would be going after such persons.

The Deputy Commissioner also said the police will be stepping up law enforcement in the area.

He said his officers are doing all they can to ensure the safety of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

