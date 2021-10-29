Passenger dies on CAL aircraft

A male passenger has died on a Caribbean Airlines aircraft, which was en route to Barbados from Jamaica.

CAL confirmed this.

The passenger, who has not been named, passed away on the flight yesterday.

Reports say the man was discovered unconscious in the aircraft’s toilet by flight attendants.

A doctor, who was on board the flight, attempted to resuscitate him but was unsuccessful.

The airline confirmed there was a medical emergency on board the flight.

It said the crew followed all the relevant operating procedures but regrettably the passenger passed away.

CAL extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.