SOE in Bahamas will not be extended

New Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Phillip Davis

The State of Emergency in the Bahamas will not be extended.

The Phillip Davis government, just over 1 month in office, has said it will end when the time of expiration arrives.

Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville says it is time to end the emergency powers, which have been in effect for a year.

The removal of the emergency powers was a campaign promise of the Progressive Liberal Party.

There have been 4 separate proclamations under the last government, in spite of criticisms and public dissatisfaction with the reasons given.