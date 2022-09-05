I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

There are now 7 cases of Monkey Pox in Jamaica

Posted on September 5, 2022 by admin

There are now 7 cases of the Monkey Pox virus in Jamaica.

Two more people tested positive last week.

The cases are said to be locally acquired.

Health authorities say contact tracing has started.

The Opposition, People’s National Party is urging the Health and Wellness Ministry to be more transparent and consistent in its updates to the country about the Monkey Pox virus. 

This as there has been conflicting reports about the country’s Monkey Pox case count.

Opposition spokesperson on Health, Dr. Morais Guy pointed out that the Ministry had promised weekly updates on the virus.

He said there needs to be more transparency in the reporting of cases.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *