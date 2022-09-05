There are now 7 cases of Monkey Pox in Jamaica

There are now 7 cases of the Monkey Pox virus in Jamaica.

Two more people tested positive last week.

The cases are said to be locally acquired.

Health authorities say contact tracing has started.

The Opposition, People’s National Party is urging the Health and Wellness Ministry to be more transparent and consistent in its updates to the country about the Monkey Pox virus.

This as there has been conflicting reports about the country’s Monkey Pox case count.

Opposition spokesperson on Health, Dr. Morais Guy pointed out that the Ministry had promised weekly updates on the virus.

He said there needs to be more transparency in the reporting of cases.