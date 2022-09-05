I955 FM


MSJ Political Leader accuses government of neglecting to put spotlight on the people

Posted on September 5, 2022 by admin
Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah

The government is accused of neglecting to put the spotlight on people.

The comment follows last Fridays “Spotlight On The Economy” hosted by the Ministry of Finance.

Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah says government’s focus is in the wrong place.

He said Fridays spotlight was lacking.

He was speaking at an online party news conference yesterday.

