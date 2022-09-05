MSJ Political Leader accuses government of neglecting to put spotlight on the people

The government is accused of neglecting to put the spotlight on people.
The comment follows last Fridays “Spotlight On The Economy” hosted by the Ministry of Finance.
Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah says government’s focus is in the wrong place.
He said Fridays spotlight was lacking.
He was speaking at an online party news conference yesterday.
