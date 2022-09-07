FUL audit report will not be laid in the Parliament

Former Commissioner Gary Griffith

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will not be laying the controversial Firearm Users License audit report in the Parliament.

The House of Representatives re-opens next Monday.

In July this year, Dr. Rowley said he had received the report, which he described as “very disturbing reading”.

He had said then, that he would send it to the Police Service Commission and Acting Police Commissioner Mcdonald Jacob.

He also said then the report’s executive summary would be laid in the Parliament when it re-opens.

Former Commissioner Gary Griffith has said he was happy good sense had prevailed.