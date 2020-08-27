I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

THA Chief Secretary calls for full brunt of law for persons breaking quarantine

Posted on August 27, 2020 by newscenter5
THA Chief Secretary, Ancil Dennis

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is calling for the full brunt of the law to be used on persons who break quarantine. 

His call came mere hours after the Ministry of Health announced that they would start allowing COVID positive persons with mild symptoms to be quarantined at home. 

Speaking at this week’s Post Executive Council News Conference on Wednesday, Mr. Dennis said he remains hopeful despite the island’s tourism sector taking another hit. 

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Tobago News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *