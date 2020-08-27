THA Chief Secretary calls for full brunt of law for persons breaking quarantine

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is calling for the full brunt of the law to be used on persons who break quarantine.
His call came mere hours after the Ministry of Health announced that they would start allowing COVID positive persons with mild symptoms to be quarantined at home.
Speaking at this week’s Post Executive Council News Conference on Wednesday, Mr. Dennis said he remains hopeful despite the island’s tourism sector taking another hit.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error