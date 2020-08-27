3 teenaged Venezuelan pose no threat to public

An assurance that the missing 3 teenaged Venezuelan girls pose no threat to the public.

The girls fled the quarantine facility at the University of the West Indies Canada Hall in St. Augustine.

The girls are 14, 15 and 17 years old.

They were reported missing on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Roshan Parasram says the 3 teenagers were to be discharged soon and they are asymptomatic for the time they were awaiting discharge.