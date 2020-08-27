CoP issues warning notice to ACP Hackshaw

Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith

Police Commissioner has issued a warning notice to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Irwin Hackshaw.

It is the first step in the disciplinary process as outlined in the Police Service Regulations.

The warning is to be put in writing and is expected to be delivered to ACP Hackshaw today.

However, as ACP Hackshaw is the most senior officer under the Commissioner, the TTPS says Commissioner Griffith will encounter complications in an attempt to appoint a tribunal.

Last Friday the Police Complaints Authority said it had completed a series of serious police misconduct allegations against ACP Hackshaw and recommended disciplinary action be taken against him.

The matter under probe includes ACP Hackshaw’s suspicious financial transaction at financial institutions totaling close to 2 million dollars and moonlighting.

In a statement the Commissioner says the situation is beyond his control, as such a scenario was never anticipated under the regulations.

However, he says he will move the process along as far as he can with the expectation that a resolution will be found.

It is Commissioner Griffith’s hope that by the time the matter requires the convening of a tribunal that the substantive DCP’s would have been selected.

The Police Service Commission is responsible for selecting DCP’s, which then goes to the Parliament for approval.