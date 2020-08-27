I955 FM


Persons need to change their behaviour to flatten the curve says CMO

Posted on August 27, 2020 by newscenter5

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roshan Parasram

CMO Dr. Parasram says there is a chance to flatten the curve if persons change their behaviour.

Yesterday he referred to a graph, which tracks the period leading to the spike in cases.

While no mention was made of the General Election or the campaign, the Chief Medical Officer noted there were some events that may have triggered the spike.

He added that over the coming weeks there could be a turn around of the numbers.

