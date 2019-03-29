Teenage boy dead following suspected gang related incident in the Bahamas

An alarm is sounded in the Bahamas following a suspected gang related incident which has left a teenage boy dead.

The 15-year-old Perry Rolle Junior died at hospital earlier this week after a student of a neighboring school stabbed him.

The incident occurred less than a mile away from a junior high school.

The Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday the incident has traumatised students.

A visit to the institution on Wednesday showed children in tears over the death of their schoolmate.

Grief counsellors have been sent to the school.