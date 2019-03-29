I955 FM


Teenage boy dead following suspected gang related incident in the Bahamas

Posted on March 29, 2019 by newscenter5

EWN-NEWS-MARCH-26TH-REBROADCAST-1An alarm is sounded in the Bahamas following a suspected gang related incident which has left a teenage boy dead.

 

The 15-year-old Perry Rolle Junior died at hospital earlier this week after a student of a neighboring school stabbed him.

 

The incident occurred less than a mile away from a junior high school.

 

The Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday the incident has traumatised students.

 

A visit to the institution on Wednesday showed children in tears over the death of their schoolmate.

 

Grief counsellors have been sent to the school.

