Teachers being told they have to take some responsibility for under-performance of students

Some teachers are being told they have to take some responsibility for the under-performance of students entering secondary schools.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia says diagnostic testing shows thousands of students are experiencing language and mathematics deficits.

He says he is very concerned because the numbers are too high.

Minister Garcia as such says his Ministry has embarked on an initiative to address the issue.

Speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition programme today, Minister Garcia said standard one teachers are also having difficulties

He said his government is seeking to have these issues addressed.