I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

St. Lucia Labour Party ramping up the pressure on government for it’s handling of the Health Sector

Posted on August 24, 2018 by newscenter5

millenium-heights-medical-complex-with-eu-hospital0-560x390The Opposition St. Lucia Labour Party is ramping up the pressure on the government for it’s handling of the Health Sector.
The Opposition remains staunchly opposed to the government’s plans to contract a private entity to operate the Okeu Hospital.
The Opposition argues that the government’s plans place the health and life of ordinary St. Lucians at risk.

The government of Prime Minister Allan Chastenet has announced a 70 to 100-bed facility in a joint venture with Health City Cayman, an offshoot of the Indian based hospital chain Naryana Health.

The Opposition says it will not allow it.

At an estimated cost of more than 100 million dollars it is the most expensive donations St. Lucia has ever received from the European Union.

The PM has made several suggestions on how the Okeu will operate.

But another Opposition voice Moses Baptiste says PM Chastenet has no respect for the people.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *